Hyderabad: Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of the the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad and son of Prince Hasham Jah Bahadur, joined Congress on Sunday in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders.

“Our four generations have been associated with Gandhis. Now we made it official by joining the party,” he said soon after being inducted into the party.