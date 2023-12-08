‘Grateful for all that Allah has given’: Asim Riaz after breakup

Mumbai: Popular celebrity couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are trending everywhere on the internet as they recently their separation, citing religious reasons. Himanshi took to her X on Wednesday to share the news, and Asim later confirmed the breakup on his Twitter account yesterday. The couple expressed that they had to make the tough decision due to their “respective religious beliefs.”

Following the announcement, Asim posted a positive message on his Instagram account, accompanied by photos of himself in a traditional white Kurta Pyjama. In the caption, he wrote, “Let us use this Jumma to reflect on our blessings and be grateful for all that Allah has given us. Ameen.!!”

Fans flooded the comments section with positive messages and support for Asim Riaz. Many urged the Bigg Boss 13 contestant to stay strong during this challenging time. The post received an outpouring of love and encouragement from well-wishers.

In her tweet that now stands deleted she tweeted on Wednesday, Himanshi wrote, “YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy… Himanshi.”

A day after Himanshi Khurana announced this news, Asim took to social media on Thursday to confirm the same. Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), the actor wrote, “Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy.”