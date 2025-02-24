Greater Bengaluru Committee proposes seven municipal corporations

With a focus on decentralisation and strengthening the Mayor's authority, the report suggests forming up to seven municipal corporations.

Published: 24th February 2025 10:49 pm IST
Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill
Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill- X

Bengaluru: The select committee on Greater Bengaluru—tasked with restructuring the city’s municipal agency—submitted its report to Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday.

Headed by Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, the committee held several meetings with various stakeholders, including the city’s MLAs, MPs and senior administrative officials.

Arshad, along with committee members MLAs S T Somashekar, A C Srinivasa, B Shivanna, and Priyakrishna, submitted the report to Khader.

Based on the report, the Greater Bengaluru Administration Bill will be drafted and presented in the Assembly.

According to sources, the report recommends extending the city’s municipal limits and dividing it into seven municipal corporations, arguing that a single mayor and commissioner cannot efficiently manage the city’s administration.

The report highlights the lack of coordination among various civic agencies, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), and other planning bodies.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th February 2025 10:49 pm IST

