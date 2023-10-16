Greet garba-goes with cow urine to keep non-Hindus out: VHP

The nine-day Navratri, a major Hindu festival, began on October 15. On the occasion, people cutting across religious lines take part in festive fervour. However, far-right Hindutva organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad has embarked on an unusual mission: ensuring that only Hindus partake in the garba festivities.

In a curious twist, Gujarat’s VHP president, Hitendrasinh Rajput, declared their innovative approach. The Times of India reported that, in their quest to distinguish Hindus from non-Hindus, they intend to welcome garba-goers with a sprinkle of cow urine alongside a traditional tilak. Furthermore, they plan to scrutinise participants’ Aadhaar cards and check for the kalva, a sacred red thread worn on the wrist.

This eccentric initiative, Rajput explains, serves a “noble purpose, which is the prevention of love jihad.” “Love jihad” is a conspiracy theory propagated by Hindu extremists, alleging that Muslim men engage in deceptive courtship to entrap and convert Hindu women.

In neighboring Maharashtra, the VHP’s plans echo Gujarat’s unconventional measures. VHP’s joint general secretary, Surendra Jain, told the Indian Express, “Every festival-goer must undergo meticulous scrutiny to confirm their Hindu identity.”

Notably, the previous year saw garba nights turn into unexpected nightmares for many members of the Muslim community. Incidents of conflict and clashes were reported across India, particularly in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Garba events situated near mosques became flashpoints as Hindu extremists accused Muslims of fostering friendly relations with Hindu girls. The aftermath was marked by the demolition of Muslim homes, sparking widespread condemnation.

As the Navratri festival dances on, it is indeed a quirky tale of identity and festive traditions