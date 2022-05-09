Grid Dynamics to setup operational center in Hyderabad, to provide 1000 jobs

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th May 2022 7:07 pm IST
Grid Dynamics Launches its first India operations in Hyderabad
Minister KTR with the company's executives. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Grid Dynamics Holdings, leading enterprise-level digital transformation services, and solutions company announced today the establishment of an operational center in Hyderabad. The company plans to employ 1,000 top-tier engineering talent from the region by the end of 2022.

“Hyderabad is an ideal location with a concentration of skilled talent, modern collaborative workspaces, and easy access to data and platform engineering specialists for Fortune-1000 clients. Grid Dynamics will establish forums such as women leaders in technology to encourage diversity and a concentration of prominent women engineers and data scientists,” the company said in a press note.

Minister for IT, KT Rama Rao said that “Hyderabad continuing to attract multinational companies is a testimony to the able and stable government that Telangana has, the excellent infrastructure the city offers, and the availability of abundant talent. We thank Leonard Livschitz, the CEO for imposing faith in us. We are sure that the Hyderabad center will exceed all its growth estimates and becomes a key driver for the growth globally.”

