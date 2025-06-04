Groom jumps off wedding stage to celebrate RCB’s IPL win

After an eighteen-year dry spell, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden IPL trophy on Tuesday night, June 3, to raucous celebrations across the country. Multiple metropolises witnessed crowds celebrating on the streets and fireworks bursting in the skies through the night.

RCB secured their victory in the IPL finale against Punjab Kings, beating their opponents by six runs. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli finally added the one trophy that has eluded him to his collection, just as he finishes his career in the Test cricket format.

Kohli has been a member of the team throughout the team’s run in the IPL, bringing them threateningly close to the title multiple times. As the final over began and it was clear RCB would walk away the victors, Kohli began to shed tears of happiness.

The Karnataka-based team came of age with Kohli himself – he was heard saying, “I have given RCB my youth, my prime, and my experience”.

The 36-year-old West Delhi waala was not the only one excited about the prospect of imminent victory, however.

A couple tying the knot in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, paused the ongoing rites midway in order to screen the winning moments of the match to thunderous applause and cheers from the wedding guests.

Another viral video shows a newlywed married couple pause the photography and the festivities to celebrate the historic win, with the groom jumping off the stage and running to hug his friends in the crowd and dance.

The commitment of RCB’s fans to their collective victory was in full display as the twenty overs came to an end. The gruelling years fans spent waiting were all released in a show of energy and jubilation in one night, as RCB lifted the trophy.