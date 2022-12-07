Groundwater dept invites online applications for 57 vacancies from Dec 8

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission’s (TSPSC) Ground Water Department (GWD) will start online registrations for vacancies from Wednesday.

Application forms can be filled out online for recruitment to various non-gazetted categories of posts in the Ground Water Department (GWD) from December 8 to December 28, till 5 pm.



TSPSC issued a notification for general recruitment to 57 vacancies in the Ground Water department in November. Of the total, 32 vacancies fall under the category of gazetted vacancies and 25 under the non-gazetted category.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has recently notified 25 non-gazetted categories posts – seven technical assistants (hydrogeology), five technical assistants (hydrology), eight technical assistants (geophysics), one lab assistant and four junior technical assistants.



The recruitment examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of March or April 2023.

Candidates are hereby directed to register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the TSPSC website before applying for the posts.



Those who already have registered in the OTR can apply by logging in to their profile using their TSPSC ID and date of birth as provided in OTR.