Group 2 exams in Telangana from tomorrow, 1368 test centres readied

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has made robust arrangements to conduct examinations for 783 Group-2 service posts on December 15 and 16.

A total of 1368 examination centres have been established across the state to facilitate this process. The notification for these positions was released on December 29, 2022, attracting a significant response with 551,943 candidates applying to participate in the exams.

After several previous attempts to conduct these examinations after being postponed due to various technical issues, the TGPSC is now fully prepared to proceed. Each examination paper will carry a weight of 150 marks, with a total of four papers contributing to an overall score of 600 marks.

Exam schedule

The exam sessions are scheduled as follows: On December 15, the first session will cover General Studies and General Abilities from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, followed by the second session on History, Polity, and Society from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Also Read Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders issued ahead of Group 2 service exams

The following day, December 16, will feature Paper III on Economy and Development from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Paper IV on Telangana Movement and State Formation from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates are required to arrive at their designated examination centres at least half an hour before the start time, as entry will be closed promptly at that time.

It is mandatory for candidates to bring their hall ticket along with a government-issued photo ID for identification purposes.

The TGPSC has also indicated that wearing jewellery such as mangal sutra is permitted, and candidates must wear shoes.

Additionally, biometric verification will be compulsory for all candidates; failure to comply will result in disqualification from the evaluation of OMR sheets.