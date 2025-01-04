Group demands taller metro pillars in Hyderabad for Ganesh procession

Hyderabad: “Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS)” members met the Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director NVS Reddy on Saturday, demanding the Hyderabad Metro’s Old City corridor be built with taller pillars.

The Hindu group submitted the memorandum to NVS Reddy ‘to ensure the metro pillars do not obstruct’ Ganesh idol procession in the city.

The letter was signed by BGUS leaders Ravinutala Sashidhar, K Mahender BV Chandrashekhar Balapur Utsav Samithi chairperson K Niranjan Reddy and vice chairperson S Srinivas Reddy.

Earlier in September 2024, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee had threatened to launch an agitation if the Telangana government failed to make proper arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Hyderabad.

Despite holding meetings, the government did not make adequate arrangements for the immersion, they alleged.

“We will launch a massive agitation in the city if the arrangements are not completed by this afternoon. All Ganesh pandal organizers will stage a protest near the mandapam,” they warned.

A delegation from the committee visited Hussainsagar to review the arrangements before the immersions began.