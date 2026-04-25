Growing up with uncle Shah Rukh Khan: Ahaan Panday opens up

Hyderabad: Actor Ahaan Panday, who became a household name with his debut film Saiyaara, recently shared insights about his childhood bond with Shah Rukh Khan and his friendship with Aryan Khan. In an interview with Filmfare, Ahaan revealed how growing up close to the Khan family shaped his life and career.

Growing Up Around Shah Rukh Khan

Ahaan described Shah Rukh Khan as his “earliest inspiration.” He said that being around the superstar and his children, Aryan and Suhana Khan, taught him valuable lessons over time. “It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what I’ve learnt. So much of it happens subconsciously when you’re growing up. It’s those quiet, internalised cues rather than something tangible,” he said. Ahaan also praised the Khan family, calling them “generous,” and recalled his first trip to Dubai during Christmas with them.

Shah Rukh’s Kindness and Guidance

The actor highlighted Shah Rukh’s humility and warmth. “With Shah Rukh Khan, what you see is truly what you get. He is as kind and intelligent as people believe. Even when the cameras aren’t on him, he has a rare ability to make you feel seen, to make you feel like you matter,” Ahaan said.

“I remember Fifty, the short film I made long before Saiyaara. I went to him and said, ‘Uncle, I’ve made a short film, can I show it to you?’ And this is Shah Rukh Khan, probably the busiest man around. But he took out the time. He sat with me for an hour and a half, watched it more than once, went through the teaser and trailer and even gave suggestions on how to make it more engaging. I was 17. That tells you everything about who he is. What you see is what you get with him. There’s really no one like him.”

Friendship With Aryan Khan

Ahaan also spoke about his long-standing friendship with Aryan Khan. He mentioned that they grew up together, often spending time at each other’s homes. “When you share that kind of history, there is so much you understand about each other. If we work together in the future, it will not be because of anything superficial, but because of a real bond,” he said.

Career Highlights and Future Projects

Ahaan made his Bollywood debut in Saiyaara in 2025, which became a major success, grossing over Rs. 570 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in an action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. There is also speculation that he may reunite with Mohit Suri for another romantic project alongside actor Aneet Padda.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, continues to dominate Bollywood with films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, and is currently shooting for King, which is expected to release this Christmas.