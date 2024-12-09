GRP recovers 104 stolen mobiles worth Rs 21 lakh using CEIR portal

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) successfully traced 104 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 21 lakh, belonging to passengers. The recovered phones, which were either missing or stolen, were tracked using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and subsequently returned to their rightful owners.

The GRP began utilising the CEIR portal in April 2024 to track stolen or lost mobile phones. In addition to this recent recovery, 210 phones were restored in July, and another 140 were recovered in the last two months. GRP officials stated that dedicated teams are deployed to cover a wide area and trace missing mobile phones.

Superintendent of police (GRP Secunderabad), Chandana Deepti, explained that the recovered mobiles include those stolen in states such as Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as Telangana.

Passengers often lose their phones during train journeys, particularly when sitting near windows or on footboards. In some cases, phones are snatched by thieves.

The GRP urged passengers to stay vigilant and take precautions with their belongings. In the event of mobile phone theft, passengers are advised to promptly block their phones by reporting the IMEI number on the CEIR portal.