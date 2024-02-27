Gruha Jyothi: Telangana govt launches free power scheme

Hyderabad: Keeping up its poll promise, the Congress-run Telangana government on Tuesday launched the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme with immediate effect, making electricity under 200 units free for all eligible households. The new programme applies for all Food Security Card (white ration card) holders, or for marginalised families. Chief minister Revanth Reddy launched the programme.

According to the government order (GO) dated February 26, the households in Telangana that are eligible will receive a ‘zero bill’ under the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme for power consumption under 200 units. All applications received through the ‘Praja Palana’ and other channels, and which are linked to Aadhar cards will be covered under the scheme. To cover the subsidy cost, state DISCOMS or power suppliers will send details of the subsidy to the state government by 20th of each month, stated the GO.

“The scheme will come into effect immediately. DISCOMS shall ensure that bills to be issued from March 2024 onwards or in accordance with provisions of the scheme,” stated the GO on the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme.

Also Read Telangana govt implements Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme – Know who can avail it

Energy department issues instructions for Gruha Jyothi scheme

Following the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme’s launch, the Telangana Energy department released a memo to TSTRANSCO, TSSPDCL, TSNPDCL, TSERC and other related bodies on February 26. Consumers who are eligible for free power but receive bills from March can approach the local Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other concerned municipal bodies to apply for the scheme as well.

“If on verification the said consumers found eligible, revised bill will be issued as per the provisions of the Gruha Jyoti scheme,” said the memo, with regard to consumers applying for the scheme in case they did not earlier.

The ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme is likely to give the Congress a big boost before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in April-May, especially since the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also boasted of being one of the best governments with regard to welfare schemes until it was in power till last year. The grand old party will look to win most of the 17 Parliament seats in Telangana given that it is in power.