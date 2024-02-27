Telangana govt implements Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme – Know who can avail it

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has implemented a scheme that provides LPG cylinder at Rs 500 each; however, eligibility criteria must be satisfied to avail of the benefit.

As per the government order issued, the objective of the scheme is women empowerment, providing them with a smoke-free cooking medium.

Eligibility for Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme in Telangana

To qualify for the Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme, individuals need to meet the following criteria:

They should have applied for a subsidized cylinder through the Praja Palana application. They should be White Ration Card (FSC) holders in Telangana. They should have an active domestic LPG connection in their name.

However, there is a cap on the number of cylinders that can be availed under the Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme. The cylinders available to consumers will be limited to the average of their last three years’ consumption for that household.

How scheme works

As per the order, the state government will transfer the amount to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on a monthly basis.

It will be the OMCs’ responsibility to transfer the subsidy amount by Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) to the beneficiaries.