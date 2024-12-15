‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme successfully fulfilling its objective: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Sharing the story of a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law who dug a borewell and made a living using the money received through the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Sunday expressed happiness as the scheme was successfully fulfilling its objective.

Gruha Lakshmi is one among the five guarantee schemes implemented by Siddaramaiah’s government after coming to power. It provides Rs 2,000 per month to women head of families.

“I was happy to hear the words of the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law who dug a borewell and made a living using the money received through our government’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme,” Siddaramaiah posted on ‘X’.

Mother-in-law Mabubee and daughter-in-law Roshan Begum of Maldar lane in the Gajendragad town of Gadag district, have saved the money they receive every month from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, and dug a borewell on their agricultural land, thereby obtaining abundant water, he said.

“The fact that this scheme, which aims to empower the state’s poor families financially and make them self-reliant, is successfully fulfilling its objective. It has made me feel satisfied as the person who implemented the scheme,” the chief minister said.

This is a rebuke to those who criticised the scheme, stating that it will cause fights between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law and break up families, he further said, adding that, “there are thousands of such success stories that have not come to light, and there is no doubt that Gruha Lakshmi has literally brought happiness to the lives of mothers in the state.”

Highlighting that Pranati Prakash is the first gender minority person to receive funds from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the CM in another post said, the government decided to extend the scheme, which was only meant for women, to gender minorities with the aim of empowering them, as they are deprived of opportunities and facilities, and to bring them into the mainstream of society, so that they can lead a dignified life like everyone else.