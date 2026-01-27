GST officer resigns in support of Yogi over Shankaracharya issue

Ayodhya (UP): GST Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh on Tuesday, January 27, resigned in protest against Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand’s “objectionable” remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh said he was deeply hurt by what he described as recent attempts to divide the country on the basis of caste and religion, allegedly emanating from the holy land of Prayagraj.

Singh said he was stepping down in support of the government, the Constitution and the country’s elected leadership.

“Over the past few days, there have been despicable attempts to divide the nation based on caste and religion from the sacred land of Prayagraj. I am deeply pained by this,” Singh said.

Singh said he took this decision in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Constitution of India.

“I have resigned in support of the honourable prime minister, honourable chief minister and honourable home minister and in support of the Constitution of India,” he said.

Singh referred to statements made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against CM Adityanath.

“From the holy land of Prayagraj, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has made objectionable remarks against our state’s elected leader, who is constitutionally holding the post,” he said.

As a government servant bound by service rules, Singh said, he could not remain indifferent to such developments.

“I am bound by the Uttar Pradesh service rules. I draw my salary from the state and my family depends on it. I am not an emotionless person,” he said.

He added that if such behaviour was directed against the state or its leadership, he would oppose it while remaining within the limits prescribed for a government employee.

“If such conduct continues against my state and its head, then while remaining within my constitutional and service boundaries as an employee, I will oppose it. That is why I have submitted my resignation today,” Singh said.

Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had lashed out at Chief Minister Adityanath after police allegedly stopped him and his followers from going in a chariot for a holy dip in the Ganga during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on January 18.

A day later, the Magh Mela administration issued a notice to Avimukteshwaranand, asking how he was projecting himself as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth despite a Supreme Court order stating that no religious leader could be enthroned as Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth until the disposal of an appeal.

Following the incident, Avimukteshwaranand has been sitting in protest outside his camp in the mela campus, giving up food and water. He has demanded an apology from senior officials of the mela administration and the police.