Guardians to bear 40 pc extra expenditure annually on children’s education

Hyderabad: After the opening of schools the guardians of the private school students are facing an increase of 40% in the educational expenditure of their children. This steep increase in education expenditure is worrisome for people as it is coming in the wake of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential commodities’ price hikes.

The state’s budget schools till 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, were charging between Rs.17,000 to Rs. 33,000 as fee annually which has now been increased to Rs 25000 to Rs 55000.

Private schools are charging Rs. 25000 for standard KG to 6th and Rs. 55,000 from standard 7th to 10th. There is an increase of 40% in students’ books and other expenditures.

The corporate schools are charging Rs.4 lakhs per year. It is being alleged that the private schools are trying to get even with the losses they suffered during the Corona lockdown.

Under the pretext of diesel price rise, the private schools have increased the transport fees. Similarly, the cost of books and uniforms was also increased.

In view of an increase in the number of Corona cases from the onset of June, the private school management authorities are insisting for an advance of 50% from the parents and they are forced to get loans to pay the fees.

The Government had set up the Prof. Tripti Rao Committee which reviewed 10,800 private schools with 32 lakh students. After reviewing the private school fees in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Punjab and UP the committee had submitted its recommendations whereby it allowed every private school to increase fees at 10% annually.