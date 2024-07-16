Guess how much Katrina Kaif earns per month and per year

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif celebrates her 41st birthday today on 16th July. Known for her incredible success and star power, Katrina has captivated audiences both in India and internationally. Let’s delve into her remarkable journey, her soaring fame, and her impressive financial achievements.

Katrina Kaif has established herself as one of the most prominent superstars in Bollywood. Her journey to stardom is marked by hard work, dedication, and a series of blockbuster films that have solidified her status in the industry. From her early roles to becoming a household name, Katrina’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Net Worth and Income Sources

The primary contributor to this impressive figure is her remuneration from movies. Being one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, she commands a fee of Rs 10-12 crore per film. Her monthly earnings are approximately Rs 3 crore, and her annual income is around Rs 30 crore, according to Lifestyle Asia.

Katrina Kaif’s net worth has seen substantial growth over the years. As per reports from DNA, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 224 crore.

Brand Endorsements

At 41, Katrina endorses some of the most elite brands, serving as the face of reputed names like Lakmé, L’Oreal, Slice, Rado, Uniqlo, Etihad Airways, Panasonic, and more. Her endorsement fees range up to Rs 6-7 crore per brand, as per DNA and Financial Express, highlighting her significant influence in the advertising world.

Real Estate Investments

Katrina’s real estate portfolio is as impressive as her career. She owns a luxurious 3 BHK apartment in Bandra, valued at around Rs 8.20 crore. Additionally, she has a property in Lokhandwala worth approximately Rs 17 crore. Katrina also resides in a 4-BHK penthouse in Bandra with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Her investments extend overseas, with a bungalow in London valued at around Rs 7 crore.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Expanding her horizons beyond acting, Katrina launched her cosmetic brand, Kay Beauty, in collaboration with Nykaa. The brand has been a massive success, achieving an annualized Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of over Rs 100 crore in just three years, as reported by Forbes.