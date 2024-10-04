Guess which Bollywood Khan has won awards across all 7 Continents?

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, known as the “King of Bollywood,” is not just a huge name in India but a global icon. His talent, charm, and humble personality have made him one of the most beloved actors worldwide. With over three decades in the film industry, Shah Rukh has won hearts from all corners of the globe. His influence goes beyond just acting, as he has significantly impacted the world with his philanthropic work too.

One of the most unique achievements of Shah Rukh Khan is that he has received awards from all seven continents, a feat no other actor has achieved. This truly reflects his universal appeal and the love people have for him around the world.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Awards from Every Continent

Shah Rukh Khan has been honored with prestigious awards globally. Here are some of the major awards he has received:

Asia – Padma Shri (2005)

In India, Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the Padma Shri, one of the country’s highest civilian awards, for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Europe – Pardo Alla Carriera (Locarno Film Festival)

At the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, Shah Rukh was awarded the Pardo Alla Carriera for his outstanding career in cinema. In 2010, he also became the first Indian actor to sign the Guestbook at Berlin Town Hall in Germany, marking a prestigious moment.

In London, Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the Global Diversity Award at Britain’s House of Commons for promoting cultural diversity and his contributions to cinema.

Shah Rukh received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland for his humanitarian work. His foundation, the Meer Foundation, which helps acid attack survivors, played a big part in earning him this honor.

North America – Crystal Award (2018)

Back in 2011, Shah Rukh was invited to the Indian International Film Awards (IIFA) at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. He won the Best Actor award for My Name is Khan

Australia – Honorary Doctorate from La Trobe University (2019)

Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian actor to be awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from La Trobe University in Australia for his efforts to help underprivileged children and empower women through his foundation.

Africa – UNESCO’s Pyramide con Marni (2011)

In Africa, Shah Rukh was honored with UNESCO’s Pyramide con Marni award, recognizing his contributions to children’s education and healthcare.

South America – Global Diversity Award (2014)

He has a massive fan following globally, including in South America, there is no documented award specifically presented to him from that region. Most of his international awards have come from Europe, North America, Asia, and other continents where his contributions to cinema and philanthropy have been recognized. His global influence continues to reach new audiences, but South America has not yet honored him with a formal award.

Other Global Achievements

In addition to these awards, Shah Rukh has been listed among the 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World by Georgetown University. The French government has also honored him with two significant awards: the Order of Arts and Letters (2007) and the Legion of Honour (2014) for his contributions to the arts.

Shah Rukh Khan is more than just a movie star; he’s a global icon. His awards from every continent are proof of his unmatched fame and influence. His ability to connect with people from all cultures and his dedication to making the world a better place sets him apart in the entertainment industry.