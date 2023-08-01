Guess who is the unsuccessful director in the Bollywood industry

Mumbai: Filmmakers and directors are the creative leaders of film production. It is their vision that we see on the big screen. From Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Rohit Shetty, there have been many successful directors, but one has fallen short. Do you know who?

Bollywood’s most unsuccessful director

According to DNA, Vikram Bhatt holds the dubious distinction of being the Bollywood director with the most failed films.

The director is said to have made 33 films to date. However, a staggering 25 of them have flopped at the box office.

Vikram Bhatt’s directorial debut, Madhosh, was a disappointment, as were his next three films. Ghulam, starring Aamir Khan, was his first big hit.

He subsequently had a streak of popular films like Kasoor and Raaz before experiencing a string of flops in the 2000s with films like Inteha, Aetbaar, Elaan, and Jurm. He came back with intermittent hits like Deewane Huye Pagal (2005), 1920 (2008), and Haunted 3D (2011).

Vikram Bhatt’s most recent film was the 2022 feature Judaa Hoke Bhi, which was the first Indian film to be shot in a virtual production studio.

Vikram Bhatt has the most flops among big Bollywood filmmakers; however, there are others with a high flop count as well. Ram Gopal Varma is not far behind with 24 disasters, while David Dhawan is next with 16 flops. Priyadarshan has 14 flops in his Hindi films, while Satish Kaushik rounds out the top five with 10 flops.

It looks like Vikram Bhatt just couldn’t manage to stay relevant in the industry after delivering hits once every few years!

