Guest list of Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s Hyderabad reception

Hyderabad: Varun Tej, the popular Tollywood actor, and Lavanya Tripathi, his longtime sweetheart, exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy on Wednesday, November 1. The couple got married in the presence of their close family and friends.
Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s Wedding Photos
Varun, in a touching gesture, referred to Lavanya as “My Lav” in the photos he posted on Instagram.
Naga Babu, Varun Tej’s father, also joined in the celebration by sharing a picture of the newly married couple on his Instagram. He asked for blessings for the newlyweds in his caption, referring to them as Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela.
Lavanya looked stunning in a red outfit, while Varun chose a sophisticated beige attire for the occasion.
Hyderabad Reception
Following their return from Italy, Varun and Lavanya are planning a grand reception in Hyderabad on November 5. The reception will take place at the esteemed N Convention Centre in Madhapur, where they will be joined by industry friends and family. A host of prominent personalities from the film industry are expected to grace the event with their presence. Check out the list below.
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu
- Rashmika Mandanna
- Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar
- Sai Pallavi
- Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy
- Ram Charan and Upasana
- Nithiin
- Naga Chaitanya
- Nagarjuna and Amala
- SS Rajamouli
- Nag Ashwin
- Rashi Khanna
- Puri Jagannadh
- Anil Ravipudi
- Trivikram Srinivas
- Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma
- Pooja Hegde
Varun Tej and Lavanya, who began dating a few years ago, got engaged in June this year. Their love story sparked on the set of their movie “Mister” and they also shared the screen in the film “Antariksh 9000 kmph.”