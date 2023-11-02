Guest list of Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s Hyderabad reception

Hyderabad: Varun Tej, the popular Tollywood actor, and Lavanya Tripathi, his longtime sweetheart, exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy on Wednesday, November 1. The couple got married in the presence of their close family and friends.

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s Wedding Photos

Varun, in a touching gesture, referred to Lavanya as “My Lav” in the photos he posted on Instagram.

Naga Babu, Varun Tej’s father, also joined in the celebration by sharing a picture of the newly married couple on his Instagram. He asked for blessings for the newlyweds in his caption, referring to them as Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela.

Lavanya looked stunning in a red outfit, while Varun chose a sophisticated beige attire for the occasion.

Hyderabad Reception

Following their return from Italy, Varun and Lavanya are planning a grand reception in Hyderabad on November 5. The reception will take place at the esteemed N Convention Centre in Madhapur, where they will be joined by industry friends and family. A host of prominent personalities from the film industry are expected to grace the event with their presence. Check out the list below.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Rashmika Mandanna

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar

Sai Pallavi

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy

Ram Charan and Upasana

Nithiin

Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna and Amala

SS Rajamouli

Nag Ashwin

Rashi Khanna

Puri Jagannadh

Anil Ravipudi

Trivikram Srinivas

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Pooja Hegde

Varun Tej and Lavanya, who began dating a few years ago, got engaged in June this year. Their love story sparked on the set of their movie “Mister” and they also shared the screen in the film “Antariksh 9000 kmph.”