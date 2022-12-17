Guests of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale

Hyderabad: The grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is currently one of the most talked about topics among reality show fans. And why not? The much-awaited announcement of the winner will be done tomorrow, December 18.

Guest list for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale

The preparations for the grand finale are underway at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Reportedly, a large set has been erected for the same. The finale episode will also see some celebrities gracing the event as a special appearance.

We hear that Tollywood actor Meka Srikanth is one of the stars who will be seen on Bigg Boss Telugu grand finale stage along with host Nagarjuna Akkineni. The buzz on the sets is that Rebel star Prabhas is going to attend the event tomorrow. However, let’s wait for the final confirmation about the same.

It is also being said that actor Ravi Teja has been confirmed to grace the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has its strong top five contestants — LV Revanth, Rohit Sahni, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, and Keerthi Bhat.

Prize money and a trophy

The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will receive a valuable trophy as well as Rs 50 lakhs in prize money. In addition to that, the sponsors are offering them a Maruthi car and a 650-square-yard Suvarnabhumi plot.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB Telugu and Hindi.