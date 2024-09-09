Gujarat: Angry mob vandalizes shops after minor accident

A Hindutva mob vandalised Muslim-owned shops and a local Idgah (used for public prayers) in Gujarat on Sunday evening following a minor road accident that occurred on the Kathlal -Balasinor highway.

The incident unfolded when a car reportedly driven by a Muslim man from Godhra collided with a motorbike ridden by a Hindu resident of Kathlal, which ignored tensions between the two communities.

According to local reports, the situation quickly turned violent after the accident when local Muslim youths attempted to mediate the conflict, suggesting the car driver leave the scene.

Subsequently, another Hindu mob from Kathala began gathering to confront the group of boys who intervened in the matter. The confrontation intensified, culminating in the vandalism of the Idgah, located near the Kathlal police station, where communal slogans were reportedly chanted by the Hindutva crowd.

Reports indicate that a vehicle was also set ablaze during the chaos. The video footage of the incident that surfaced on social media showed mobs ransacking shops belonging to Muslims while chanting the “Jai Shri Ram” slogan.

The videos of the incident were circulated by Hindutva sympathisers among local villagers, some with captions such as “King of Kathlal,” showing mobs ransacking shops belonging to Muslims while upbeat music played in the background.

The police response was criticized for being inadequate, as the violence unfolded in front of law enforcement officials without significant intervention.

Meanwhile, authorities stated that additional police force have been deployed in the sensitive areas to restore order. Speaking to the media, local officials said that stringent security measures are now in place to prevent further violence.

However, it is reported that there is panic among the Muslim community in the area after the authorities served a demolition notice to a Muslim teacher in Kathlal, accused of serious allegations.