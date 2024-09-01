‘They can only target weak’: Asaduddin Owaisi over elderly man’s assault

"If the Haryana government would have arrested the accused in Junaid and Nasir's murder, may be then the mob wouldn't have killed Sabir," the MP remarked.

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Itehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, September 1 condemned the recent attack on an elderly Muslim man in Maharashtra. Owaisi’s remarks highlight growing concerns about violence and discrimination against minority communities in the region.

Expressing concern over the issue, Asaduddin Owaisi took to X and said, “These people can only target the weak. The Sanghis come in a pack and are emboldened since the BJP covertly supports them. In Haryana, the gaw rakshaks killed Sabir and wounded Aseer. Two persons who are not even 18 years old have been arrested in Sabir’s murder case. The Haryana CM said no one can stop the terror unleashed by the gau rakshaks.”

The Hyderabad MP questioned the purpose of the government if it fails to ensure people’s safety. He remarked. “If the Haryana government would have arrested the accused in Junaid and Nasir’s murder, maybe then the mob wouldn’t have killed Sabir,” the MP remarked.

Asaduddin Owais’s reaction comes after an elderly man was reportedly assaulted by his co-passengers on an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The attack, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP), stemmed from suspicions that the man was carrying beef.

In another shocking incident, a Muslim migrant worker from West Bengal was beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district. The attack occurred earlier this week over a mere suspicion that the victim had consumed beef.

