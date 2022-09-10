Gujarat ATS, DRI seize heroin worth Rs 200 cr at Kolkata port

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 10th September 2022 9:32 am IST
Heroin (Representative Image)

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation have seized 39.5 kg of heroin, worth nearly Rs 200 crore in the international market, from Kolkata.

Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia told media persons that the ATS team had received a specific information about a scrap consignment imported in February is lying at the docks of the Kolkata sea port since landing, and it carries drugs.

The DGP said that based on the information, a ATS team with DRI Jamnagar team were sent to Kolkata, where during the inspection it found some 12 gear boxes with white marks on it. When opened, 72 packs of heorin, having the net weight of 39.5 kg worth Rs 197.82 crore in the international market was found in the boxes.

The further investigation will be conducted by DRI.

