Gujarat: Bulldozer action under pretext of road widening leaves locals helpless

Several Muslim families were left in the lurch after the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) carried out a demolition drive in the name of road widening in Gujarat’s Gomtipur area.

The incident occurred on February 22 but has come to light recently. Bulldozers demolished as many as 160 buildings including two religious structures, which led to protests by the locals.

Local residents expressed their anger by stating the callous behaviour of the administration. “Just like that they come and demolish our houses, where should we go with little children?” a local resident was quoted by BBC Gujarat.

Another resident said, “In the name of development don’t cause destruction.”

Others are worried about the upcoming holy month of Ramzan. “With all this destruction around, how will we keep roza (fast) during Ramzan? How will we perform our prayers?” said an elderly resident.

According to Gomtipur councillor Iqbal Sheikh, the demolitions were carried out without any notice from the AMC authorities. He said that those who protested were detained by the police, reported Times of India.

However, local authorities say that notices were sent and the demolition took place only after that. “The existing 15.25m road is being widened to 30.50m, for which 45 residential and 115 commercial structures were razed,” said Khodidas Chouhan, an officer in the estate department, Ahmedabad East Zone.

Totally unconstitutional: SC on bulldozer action

On November 13 last year, the Supreme Court came down heavily on ‘bulldozer justice’ calling it “totally unconstitutional” if houses of people were demolished.

The Supreme Court laid down pan-India guidelines on demolition of properties and said the Executive cannot become a judge, declare an accused as guilty and demolish his house.

The bench directed that no demolition be carried out without prior show cause notice and within 15 days from the date of the notice being served.