Gujarat: Congress complains to NCPCR after BJP uses minor girl for campaigning

The Chairperson of All Indian Congress Committee’s Social Media Department Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday submitted a written complaint to the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against the BJP and PM Narendra Modi for “misusing children for election campaigning ahead of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022.”

Shrinate also took issue with NCPCR’s silence over the issue and sent her complaint against the BJP to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for violating model code of conduct.

We have lodged a complaint before @KanoongoPriyank of @NCPCR_ against misuse of children for election & political campaign by PM Modi in Gujarat.



Have also marked a copy to @ECISVEEP for violation of

model code of conduct



Mr Kanoongo, you have been conspicuously quiet. Why? pic.twitter.com/nHQ6b0OPrZ — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) November 22, 2022

She stated that not only was the use of children illegal under law but also went against the instructions laid down by the NCPCR as well as the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Shrinate was referring to a video put up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in which PM Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are campaigning along with a minor girl wearing a BJP scarf which is in contravention of guidelines laid down by the Election Commission.

The video is accompanied by a scroll which reads, “Every child in India knows that the country is safe only in the hands of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only Modiji can take care of everyone. Listen what message this little girl of Gujarat is giving.”

Shrinate brought up NCPCR’s concern with the presence of children during the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra and stated that “she hoped the concern was not selective”.