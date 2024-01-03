Gujarat: Cow vigilantes attack man for transporting cattle

A seriously injured Aslam was left to die in the jungles before he was taken to a hospital. Reports suggest he is critical.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd January 2024 6:07 pm IST
Gujarat: Cow vigilantes attack man for transporting cattle
Representative image

A young man in Gujarat’s Bharuch district was brutally assaulted by far-right cow vigilantes with sharp objects, leaving him fighting for his life.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Aslam was attacked by a mob on January 2 after they found him allegedly transporting cattle.

Also Read
Upper-caste security guard kills lawyer over casteist slurs in UP

A seriously injured Aslam was left to die in the jungles before he was taken to a hospital. Reports suggest he is critical.

MS Education Academy

Attempts made by Siasat.com to reach the Bharuch superintendent of police for more information were futile. The copy will be updated as soon response is received.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd January 2024 6:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button