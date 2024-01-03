Gujarat: Cow vigilantes attack man for transporting cattle

A young man in Gujarat’s Bharuch district was brutally assaulted by far-right cow vigilantes with sharp objects, leaving him fighting for his life.

Aslam was attacked by a mob on January 2 after they found him allegedly transporting cattle.

A seriously injured Aslam was left to die in the jungles before he was taken to a hospital. Reports suggest he is critical.

Attempts made by Siasat.com to reach the Bharuch superintendent of police for more information were futile. The copy will be updated as soon response is received.