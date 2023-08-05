Gujarat: Cow vigilantes thrash man for transporting buffaloes

In yet another hate crime, a video clip surfaced on social media platforms where a group of right-wing outfit members are seen beating a Muslim man for transporting buffaloes in a pick u van to Charotar, Gujarat.

The incident has reportedly taken place on July 22, however, the gruesome video came into the spotlight on August 5.

The victim was identified as Umed Khan Baloch and was allegedly assaulted on the charge of carrying a buffalo.

In the viral video, four men wearing saffron scarves were seen pushing Umed Khan Baloch into a water well then started beating and forcing him to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.

Meanwhile, Siasat.com contacted the police station of Anand and Kheda districts regarding the incident and the police stated that no FIR was registered on this case. “We cannot confirm the incident until an FIR is filed,” the police said.