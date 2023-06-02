Gujarat: Dalit beaten for wearing good clothes, sunglasses; 7 booked

The victim stated in his FIR that his attackers threatened to kill him saying he was "flying too high these days".

A 21-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten up by a group of upper caste men for wearing stylish attire and sunglasses, police said.

The incident occurred at Mota village in Gujarat’s Bardoli Taluka district on May 30.

According to the police, the victim Jigar Shekhalia and his mother were attacked. Both are currently undergoing treatment.

Six persons belonging to the Rajput community approached Jigar who was standing outside a temple.

They questioned Jigar about his attire and the sunglasses he was wearing following which Jigar was dragged behind a dairy shop and assaulted with sticks.

When Jigar’s mother tried to stop them, they attacked her too.

Based on Jigar’s complaint, FIR has been filed against seven persons. He said his attackers threatened to kill him saying he was “flying too high these days”.

The accused have been identified as Jaydipsinh Chamansinh Rajput, Bhagvansinh Lakshmansinh Rajput, Jagatsinh Lakshmansinh Rajput, Pradipsinh Dhursinh Rajput, Dhursinh Cheharsinh Rajput, Bharatsinh Khumansinh Rajput, and Sureshsinh Ranjitsinh Rajput

All sever were booked for rioting, unlawful assembly, outraging the modesty of women, voluntarily causing hurt, and using abusive language as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

However, no arrest has been made so far, a police official said.

