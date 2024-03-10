Gujarat: Dargah demolished overnight amid heavy police deployment

In yet another bulldozer action against minorities’ religious places in BJP-ruled states, a dargah was demolished late Saturday night, March 9, in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, amid a heavy police deployment of over 1,000 personnel.

According to reports, a two-decade-old dargah near Majwadi Gate was demolished after being declared as illegal encroachment. A earlier attempt to demolish the dargah was made in June last year. However, following protests, the demolition was stopped.

The demolition took place between 2 am and 5 am. Barricades were placed 300-400 meters from the dargah to prevent people from visiting during the demolition.

In #Gujarat's #Junagadh, a mazar was demolished by the authorities in the wee hours over allegations of being built upon encroached land. pic.twitter.com/q2nxtuAaLp — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 10, 2024

Soon after the demolition, security was beefed up to prevent any communal clashes.

Besides dargah, two temples built at different places in Junagadh were also removed during the anti-encroachment drive, officials said.