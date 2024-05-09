Gujarat: ECI announces repolling in Dahod after BJP MP’s son captures booth

The Election Commission of India has announced repolling in Gujarat’s Dahod parliamentary constituency after reports of booth capturing by the sitting BJP MP’s son surfaced.

Breaking : After the viral video of a BJP member inside the polling booth in Dahod, EC has announced re-poll in Santrampur Assembly Segment of 19, Dahod.

It's been 2 days, National News Channels haven't even reported on the viral video. https://t.co/blxzdFkHmX pic.twitter.com/hTDQKDuyuw — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 9, 2024

“I am directed to state that the matter of irregularity committed at polling station number 220 and 123 – Santrampur Assembly Segment of 19- Dahod Parliamentary Constituency were reported to the Commission by the observer deployed and the returning officer concerned. After considering and under sub section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951, the Commission has declared the poll held on May 7 to be void,” a statement from the ECI read.

The repolling will take place in Parthampur Primary School on May 11 between 7 am to 6 pm.

On May 7, Vijay Bhabhor, son of BJP MP Jasvantsinh Bhabhor, captured the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and also reportedly live-streamed the incident. The video went viral.

Currently, the video stands deleted. Bogus voting was also reported.

Vijay Bhabhor who was heard saying, “Machine apne baap nu che (The voting machine belongs to my father) has been arrested.

Following the incident, the Congress candidate Dr Prabhaben Taviad filed a complaint with the election commission.

Dahod recorded 58.66% voter turnout in the third phase. In the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP won all the MP seats in Gujarat.