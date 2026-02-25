Gujarat gau rakshaks ram vehicle carrying buffaloes, cattle killed

Gandhinagar: Two Muslim men were allegedly assaulted by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes (gau rakshaks) on the intervening night of Wednesday, February 25, for transporting buffaloes in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

According to local media, the incident took place within the Adalaj police station limits.

The cow vigilantes rammed their vehicle into the truck, overturning the car and instantly killing all the cattle inside. They started beating the Muslim drivers, leaving them with serious injuries.

Speaking to the media from their hospital beds, one of the victims recounted the incident.

“We set out at 1:00 am when a black Scorpio without a number plate and a small white four-wheeler began following us. I assumed it was the police and pulled over. But then I saw they were carrying large sticks and weapons,” the victim said.

The two vehicles of the assailants reportedly blocked his path from the front and simultaneously rammed him from behind.

We went further ahead, then the Scorpio rammed our car from behind, and the small car’s front hit us in the front. Our car was overturned by the impact. He described the ordeal.

“After our vehicle overturned, they broke the glass from the inside and began hitting us. They immediately began striking us with sticks, hitting my stomach and knees. Bohot berahmi se maara (We were beaten up mercilessly),” the man said

When Siasat.com reached out to the Adalaj police, they denied registering a case, saying they are waiting for the victim to file a first information report (FIR).

“The victim discharged himself from the hospital and left home for Deesa, which is six hours away from here. He said he would come to the station and lodge a complaint. I have sent my sub-inspector to his residence, and we are waiting for a response,” an official said.