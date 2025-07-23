‘Gujarat gets quota, TG doesn’t’: Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K. Kavitha has strongly criticised both the BJP and the Congress for failing to ensure proper reservations for Backward Classes (BCs), accusing both parties of betraying the community for political gain.

Kavitha alleged that the BJP is deliberately creating a communal angle to avoid clearing the bill. “Look at Gujarat, the BJP implemented similar reservations there. But in Telangana, they are showing double standards,” she said.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Kavitha took aim at the BJP, especially Telangana BJP president Ramachandra Rao and Union ministers, calling their statements on BC reservations “misleading and painful.”

She pointed out that the BC Reservation Bill, already passed in the Telangana Assembly, is still pending and hasn’t been sent to the President for approval.

She further claimed that the BJP allowed over 50% reservation in many northern states, while opposing the same in southern states by citing court restrictions. “This is just a way to deny BC youth their rightful opportunities,” she added.

Turning to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Kavitha mocked him as a “flight mode CM” for his frequent trips to Delhi, alleging he failed to raise the BC reservation issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during any of his visits.

She also criticised the Congress for making empty promises about “internal reservations” within the party, saying BCs want legally backed reservations, not symbolic announcements.

Kavitha warned the state government against going ahead with local body elections without ensuring adequate BC representation, stating that the youth from BC communities will strongly oppose such a move.

She demanded that the Chief Minister lead a delegation to Delhi and put real pressure on the Centre to clear the pending bill, stressing that photo ops and promises won’t solve the real issues of the backward communities.