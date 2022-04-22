Gujarat: Heroin worth Rs 1,300 crore seized from container near Kandla port

Ahmedabad: In a joint operation, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized around 260 kgs of heroin, worth Rs 1,300 crore, after conducting a raid at a container station near Kandla port in Kutch district of the state, an ATS official said.

The development comes months after the seizure of 2,988 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at Mundra port in the state in September last year.

“Based on a tip-off received by the ATS, officials of this agency along with those from the DRI raided a container station near Kandla port and found 260 kg of heroin, which is sold at Rs 5 crore per kilogram in the international market, hidden inside a container kept there,” the senior official said seeking anonymity.

The ATS and the DRI have so far recovered 260 kg heroin worth Rs 1,300 crore in the international market from the container that had reached Kandla port from some other country, the official added.