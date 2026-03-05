VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protest against interfaith relationship in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad allegedly stormed a Muslim doctor’s residence and staged a dharna over his relationship with a Hindu colleague.

A video of the incident emerged on social media on Thursday, March 5, showing a group of men with saffron scarves sitting in front of the doctor’s residence, while police officials monitor the situation. They were allegedly notified by residents, who reported that a Muslim man was in a relationship with a Hindu woman.

In the video, the group is seen surrounding the woman, while she is denying that anything illegal took place. She repeatedly stated that the matter had been resolved with the authorities, insisting that the Hindutva group’s intervention was unnecessary.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal members remained undeterred and argued that their officers are “different from yours,” implying that the issue comes under their self-proclaimed authority.

The argument lasted for a while, with the woman stating that the issue must be handled legally and the vigilante group claiming that the issue must be cleared with them before the police are involved. They later demanded that a senior police official investigate the matter.

The Hindutva group’s leader was only appeased after Deputy Inspector General Gautamkumar Parmar personally guaranteed that the matter would be handled with gravity.