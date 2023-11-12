Gujarat man robbed of gold worth Rs 50L he smuggled from Dubai

Ahmedabad: Two men allegedly posing as officials of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) abducted and robbed a man of two gold capsules, worth Rs 50 lakh, which he had smuggled into the country from Dubai, police said on Saturday.

The complainant, Danish Sheikh, informed the police that he flew to Dubai on October 9 at the behest of his acquaintance in Vadodara who arranged for his tickets and accommodation and paid him Rs 20,000 to smuggle gold, an official said.

Sheikh allegedly concealed two gold capsules in his rectum and landed at Ahmedabad airport in the wee hours of October 28, he said.

After completing immigration formalities, the complainant walked to the airport’s parking lot to a van sent by his acquaintance to take him to Vadodara, the official said.

As per the first information report (FIR), two men approached the van claiming to be ATS officials as he was about to get into the vehicle, which had a driver and an acquaintance of his.

The duo threatened the complainant saying they knew everything about the smuggled gold, and asked him to accompany them to the ATS office, it stated.

The accused drove the van along with the victim and the other two occupants and took it to an isolated place, where they asked him to get into a car, leaving the others behind.

The car was then driven to a high-rise building and Sheikh was taken to a flat on the 10th floor, where he was thrashed and forced to take out the gold capsules that were concealed in his rectum, the FIR stated.

The duo took gold capsules weighing 850 gm and worth ₹ 50 lakh, and some cash from the complainant and took him to a bus station in an autorickshaw and dropped him off.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt during robbery, abduction, criminal intimidation, and personating a public servant, he said.

There was a delay in reporting the offence as the complainant was scared to approach the police, and investigations were underway, police sub-inspector R H Pandav said.

