Gujarat man with monkeypox-like symptoms admitted in hospital

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th August 2022 7:45 pm IST
Third in Gulf, Qatar reports first case of monkeypox
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Jamnagar: A 29-year-old man from rural Jamnagar has been admitted to the Guru Govindsingh Hospital (G G hospital). The patient’s blood samples have been sent to the Ahmedabad B J Medical college laboratory for testing, said Manoj Aggarwal, Additional Chief Secretary in the health department.

The patient was admitted on Thursday afternoon with skin rashes, swollen lymph nodes on the body, said Dr. Dipak Tiwari, Superintendent at the G G hospital.

Also Read
Delhi reports 4th monkeypox case, national tally at 9

As the case is from the rural area, the district health department will be carrying out tracing and tracking of the patient’s travel history and the people he came in contact with.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button