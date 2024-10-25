Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 4,800 cr development projects

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Gujarat’s Amreli district on October 28.

These initiatives encompass nearly 1,600 projects across the districts of Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Kutch, and Botad, underscoring a push for infrastructure and water supply improvements.

The projects include Rs 705 crore worth of water supply initiatives under the Gujarat Water Supply Department.

Among them is the Bharat Mata Sarovar, a newly built reservoir on the Gagadio River in Amreli, constructed at the cost of Rs 35 crore, which PM Modi will inaugurate. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for 1,000 water recharge initiatives, including pit, borewell, and well recharge systems valued at Rs 20 crore, alongside inaugurating 590 completed water projects.

In transportation, PM Modi will inaugurate and initiate NHAI projects valued at over Rs 2,800 crore, boosting highway connectivity in Gujarat. Additionally, he will inaugurate the Bhuj-Naliya gauge conversion project in the Railways sector, valued at Rs 1,094 crore, to enhance rail connectivity in the region.

On October 28, PM Modi will launch several water supply projects totaling Rs 705 crore. Key components include the Navda-to-Chavand bulk pipeline for Botad district, which will support the daily water supply needs of around 67 lakh people across 1,298 villages and 36 cities in Botad, Amreli, Junagadh, Rajkot, and Porbandar. This project will deliver an additional 28 crore liters of water daily to the region.

Located near Het Ki Haveli in Dudhala, Lathi, the reservoir has been expanded to store 2 crore liters of water. Enhanced by deepening and strengthening measures, this reservoir now holds a capacity of 4.5 crore liters.