Gujarat polls: Celebrations at BJP HQ

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the celebrations of BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at party headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the celebrations of the BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: BJP supporters during the celebrations of the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges greetings of supporters during the celebrations of the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: BJP supporters during the celebrations of the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the celebrations of the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the celebrations of the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the celebrations of the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the celebrations of the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the celebrations of the party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: BJP National President J.P. Nadda speaks during the celebrations of BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign during the celebrations of BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President J.P. Nadda during the celebrations of BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at party headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)