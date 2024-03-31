Gujarat: Post Taraweeh prayers, minor boy beaten up with sticks

A 12-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten with sticks by unidentified Hindutva workers in Gujarat’s capital city of Ahmedabad. The child is currently under treatment.

According to reports, the child named Sufiyan was strolling along the Dudheswar riverfront after the Taraweeh prayers when he was attacked with sticks on his head by unidentified people.

Sufiyan was wearing a skull cap at the time of the attack.

He was rushed to the local SVP hospital for treatment. It is unclear if a police complaint has been filed by the child’s family.

The copy will be updated once there is a response from the police.

Two weeks ago, foreign Muslim students, for offering Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, were attacked inside the hostel premises of the Gujarat University. The incident created a furore among the international student community. Videos of the incident surfaced online.

The students alleged that the mob chanted Islamophobic and Hindu religious slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and carried various weapons such as knives, cricket bats, and stones to attack them. Five students from Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Sri Lanka, and two African students were reportedly injured.

The Gujarat police arrested five persons in connection with the attack.