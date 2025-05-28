Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and J&K to conduct fresh mock drills from Thursday

Thee three states and Jammu and Kashmir share borders with Pakistan.

vizag mock drill
Mock drill conducted in Vizag (File Photo)

Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir (Union Territory), which share borders with Pakistan, will conduct a fresh series of civil defence mock drills beginning from Thursday, May 28.

It should be noted that just days after Operation Sindoor, India’s military operation against various terrorist bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that took 26 lives, the Union government had announced a nationwide mock drill on May 7.

This time, Indian states and UT that share borders with Pakistan will conduct the mock drills.

Besides, the Haryana state government also announced “Operation Shield,” which will conduct civil defence exercises, beginning from May 29. The north Indian state does not share any border with the neighbouring country.

