Gujarat reports 167 new Covid-19 cases; country’s active case tally nears 5,000

Ahmedabad: Gujarat has reported 167 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, marking a significant rise as the virus makes a slow comeback across India.

The state’s active COVID-19 caseload has now reached 615, contributing to the national total of 4,866 active cases.

The nationwide spike includes 564 new infections and seven COVID-19-related deaths, signalling a need for heightened vigilance.

In Gujarat, 15 patients have been hospitalised, while 600 remain in home quarantine. However, no deaths have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours, and 60 patients recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged.

Vadodara emerges as hotspot

Vadodara emerged as a hotspot, reporting six new Covid-19 cases from various localities during disease surveillance activities conducted by the city’s municipal corporation.

At the national level, Delhi recorded two deaths — a five-month-old girl suffering from pneumonia and an 87-year-old man with pre-existing heart and kidney conditions.

Health authorities are urging citizens to resume basic safety measures and are closely monitoring regional trends as India’s Covid-19 curve shows signs of resurgence.

In response to the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government has implemented a series of measures to manage the situation effectively.

The state is emphasising home-based care for patients exhibiting mild symptoms, ensuring they receive timely teleconsultations and necessary medication kits.

For those requiring hospitalisation, civil hospitals and district health centres have been instructed to keep oxygen beds and intensive care units ready, particularly for patients with comorbidities.

Civil and district hospitals have been instructed to assess their infrastructure and stay equipped for any sudden surge in admissions of patients.

Covid-19 remains global concern

As of June 2025, Covid-19 remains a global concern, with recent data indicating a resurgence in cases across multiple regions.

According to the World Health Organisation, between April 21 and May 18, 2025, more than 150,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported across 90 countries, marking a significant increase from the previous 28-day period.

The Covid-19 test positivity rates have risen to 11 per cent in 73 countries, matching peaks observed in July 2024.

The surge is particularly evident in the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia, and Western Pacific regions, driven by emerging variants like NB.1.8.1.