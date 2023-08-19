Gujarat school topper denied recognition; parents allege religious discrimination

A girl who emerged as a topper at Kheda School in Gujarat was reportedly denied recognition among the list of winners felicitated during the Independence Day celebration on August 15.

Gujarat: A Muslim girl student topped her class, but at prize ceremony, she wasn't named! Only winners of prizes from 2nd number were named! She cried; teachers told her parents she'd get a prize 'later'! She didn't want the prize; she wanted recognition, which her school denied! pic.twitter.com/g85X1kvLHW — Muslim Spaces (@MuslimSpaces) August 18, 2023

Despite Arnaz Banu scoring 87 percent in her exams, she was not recognised alongside the others. However, the second ranker and those who scored lesser were named.

Arnaz’s parents have alleged religious discrimination by the school authorities.

“Arnaz was not felicitated because we are Muslims and this is Gujarat. We have to face discrimination because we follow Islam,” Arnaz’s father, Sanwar Khan, was quoted by the Vibes of India.

The girl was heartbroken and cried after which the teachers reportedly told her parents that she would be felicitated only on the day of the prize distribution.

However, her parents claimed that it was not the prize but the recognition for her hard work and dedication she wept for.

The school has claimed that they maintain a strict policy against any form of discrimination. Rest assured, the deserving student will receive her reward on January 26th. “It’s noteworthy that she was absent on the designated day, which hindered the presentation,” the school’s principal was quoted as saying by the VOI.

However, the parents have refuted the claims stating that their daughter was present on the day. “The school is equipped with CCTV cameras, which can provide the necessary clarification,” Sanwar Khan said.