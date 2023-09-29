Gujarat: SFJ chief Pannun booked for threatening to disrupt ICC World Cup

Ahmedabad: The Cyber Crime Branch of the Gujarat Police has registered a case against Khalistani terrorist and Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun after he issued a threat to the ICC World Cup, especially for the tournament opener to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium here on October 5.

A senior official of the Cyber Crime told IANS, “Yes, we have filed a case against Pannun as he has been spreading hate on social media to spread hate and terror.”

“Now he has called up several prominent persons and threatened them with dire consequences. He is threatening the unity and integrity of the country, and taking cognisance of the same we have registered a case against him,” the official added.

The police registered the case on Thursday.

According to police, several people received calls from a UK phone number +44 7418 343648 wherein a pre-recorded audio message by the terrorist was played. The call by Pannun issuing threats has gone viral on social media.

The police registered the case under Section 121 A, 153 A, 153B(1)(c), 505(1)b of the IPC, section 66F of IT act and section 16(1)(a).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had seized immovable properties of Pannun in Chandigarh and Amritsar, including agricultural land measuring 46 kanals (approximately 5.7 acres) in Khan Kot village near Amritsar and a one-fourth share of a house in Chandigarh.

An NIA official had stated that this action would strengthen the country’s efforts against terrorist and separatist networks being operated from various countries, including Canada. These properties were seized following orders issued by NIA’s Special Court in Mohali.

Pannun, who is based in Canada is the chief of SFJ, an outlawed organisation in India. He was designated as a wanted terrorist in 2020.