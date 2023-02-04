Gujarat: Two arrested for assaulting Bank of India employee

Nadiad: The police have arrested two persons for assaulting an employee at Bank of India’s (BOI) Nadiad branch.

Manish Dhangar is serving as an officer with the Bank of India’s Nadiad-Kapadwanj branch, handling the loan desk.

Today in Nadiad Branch of BoI two customers entered the branch and badly assaulted the officer on duty. In full public view they called the name of the caste and threatened to murder the officer concerned outside the premises. Where is the safety for Banker's?@nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/a0S7i7SFIv — Sunil Kumar (@SunilKu92687431) February 3, 2023

In his complaint, Dhangar said, “On Friday afternoon, a customer named Samarth Brahmbhatt reached the branch and started beating me. He slapped me three to four times and even kicked me. When the other staff tried to intervene, Samarth’s friend Parth, who was accompanying him, kicked me.”

According to Dhangar, Samarth was angry with him and the bank because repeated calls were made to him to submit a copy of his house insurance policy.

Also Read 3 arrested in Uttarakhand assistant and junior engineer paper leak case

Samarth had threatened over the phone that he will not submit the insurance policy.

Samarth had taken a home loan from the bank. During the audit, it was found that the customer had not submitted his house insurance policy, which was required since the house was not mortgaged with the bank.

The police have arrested both accused persons.