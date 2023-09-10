Gujarat: Video of man stealing tractor from showroom goes viral

Ahmedabad: An man’s attempt to steal a tractor from a showroom in Gujarat’s Modasa went wrong after he was “run over” by the same machine he was trying to run off with. However, he eventually managed to escape along with the heavy machine. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the accused breaking in to the showroom and making his way to the tractor parked inside.

In the video, the thief can be seen fumbling with the tractor’s controls as he attempts to start it. After a few moments of struggle, the tractor suddenly roars to life.

However, as fate would have it, the thief, who was standing close to the vehicle, found himself in an unexpected situation. One of the massive tractor tires rolled over him. Appearing undeterred, he rose and resumed the brazen act.

He climbed onto the tractor that had by then begun moving, and made a hasty exit from the compound, driving away with the machine.

The showroom owner reported the theft, but it took five days to recover the stolen tractor. It was found approximately 400 km away from the showroom.

An official said that the thief remains at large, and efforts were underway to apprehend him.