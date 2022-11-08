Gujarat: Won’t seek votes if I don’t fulfil promises, says Kejriwal

Keshod: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the BJP has ruled in Gujarat for 27 years and people should now give a chance to his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for five years.

Holding roadshows in Junagadh district on the last day of his five-day tour of the election-bound state, he said he would not ask for votes next time if an AAP government did not fulfil its promises.

“When we form a government in Gujarat, I will take the responsibility of your family as your brother and a member of your family. The first thing needed to be done is to end inflation. Neither the BJP nor Congress talk about inflation,” he told a gathering at Keshod in the district. The AAP government will pay people’s electricity bills, he said, adding that in Delhi and Punjab people get electricity round-the-clock with “zero bills”.

“I just have one request to make. You have given them (the BJP) 27 years, give me five years. I am only asking for five years….if I do not work, next time I will not come to ask for a vote,” Kejriwal said. He did not have money to contest the election and despite being the chief Minister of Delhi for seven years he has not made a single penny, he said.

“I am an educated, honest man who knows how to build schools and hospitals. If you want dirty politics and hooliganism, then go to them (the BJP). If you want schools and hospitals, then come to me, I am an engineer, I know how to work,” Kejriwal further said.

He has provided schools in Delhi where the children of both the rich and the poor study together and he will do the same in Gujarat, he said.

An AAP government will also construct hospitals where people can avail of free treatment, he added.

“No party talks about schools, hospitals, electricity, jobs. AAP is the only party that does that,” Kejriwal said. Before Keshod, Kejriwal held a roadshow in Junagadh city. He was also scheduled to take part in another roadshow in Mangrol later. He held roadshows at several places in the last five days ahead of the next month’s Assembly elections.

