Gujarat: Youth Congress to mark Modi’s birthday as ‘National Unemployment Day’

Ahmedabad: The Youth Congress in Gujarat has said it is planning to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 as “National Unemployment Day”.

Gujarat Youth Congress president Vishwanath Singh Vaghela told IANS they have started an employment campaign for the youth of the state — “Gujarat Maange Rojgari”.

The campaign has started on May 17, and it would be conducted in several phases. “As part of this campaign, we are encircling the employment offices of each district,” he said.

“We will celebrate Prime Minister Modi’s birthday as National Unemployment Day. The Gujarat Youth Congress will release the National Unemployment Register and send 1 lakh ‘Get Well Soon’ cards to the Prime Minister to keep him informed of other activities going on in the state,” Vaghela said.

Asked if the Gujarat Youth Congress could be a pillar for the Indian National Congress (INC), Vaghela said, “Among the current leaders of Gujarat Congress, some leaders including Jagdish Thakor were part of the Youth Congress. That is why the Youth Congress is important in the INC as well.”

Meanwhile, he said the resignation of Hardik Patel from the Congress “doesn’t matter”.

“Even today, a large number of young people are joining us. Congress is the oldest party… one member’s exit doesn’t affect much,” he added.