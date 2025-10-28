Gujarati tourist group dine and dash to avoid Rs 10K bill; caught in traffic

A group of tourists from Gujarat pulled the classic dine and dash move in Rajasthan, while on vacation. They left the restaurant without paying a hefty bill of Rs 10,900, but in their attempt to escape, the hotel staff, with the help of the police, caught them stuck in traffic.

It began with a group of five tourists checking into a Happy Day Hotel in Siyava, near Mount Abu in Rajasthan. They ordered multiple items, had a big meal, and began filtering out of the restaurant under the guise of using the restroom.

A total of Rs 10,900 bill was avoided as the five of them left the place, with each waiting outside in the car for the whole group.

The hotel owner and waiter soon realised what was happening and began a car chase. CCTV footage later confirmed the car was heading toward Ambaji, the border between Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The hotelier, refusing to give up, chased the guests all the way to the Gujarat border. The police arrived quickly and arrested all five individuals on the spot. Meanwhile, the tourists reportedly called a friend and arranged for the money to be transferred online to settle the bill.

The video of the hotel staff confronting the group went viral on the internet, with many viewers pointing out how the incident resembled a scene from a movie.

