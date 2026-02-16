Gulf countries condemn Israel’s ‘illegal plan’ to convert West Bank land into state property

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait have condemned an Israeli decision to convert land in the occupied West Bank into what authorities term “state property”, warning that the move violates international law and threatens prospects for a political settlement.

In a statement issued on Monday, February 16, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision reflects ongoing efforts to impose a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied Palestinian territory. The Kingdom stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over the land and reiterated its rejection of the measure.

The Kingdom described the step as a serious breach of international law that undermines the two-state solution and the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

#بيان | تُعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية قرار سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بتحويل أراضي الضفة الغربية إلى ما تسميه "أملاك دولة" تابعة لسلطات الاحتلال، في مخططات تهدف إلى فرض واقع قانوني وإداري جديد في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، وتقوض الجهود الجارية لتحقيق السلام… pic.twitter.com/clcdhdMDvf — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) February 16, 2026

Kuwait also denounced the decision, saying it represents a continuation of violations of international law, norms and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said any attempt to impose non-Palestinian sovereignty over the occupied West Bank or annex territory would be considered null and void.

The ministry warned that such measures weaken international efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace and reaffirmed Kuwait’s support for the Palestinian people’s right to statehood. It also urged the international community to take legal and humanitarian responsibility to deter violations and safeguard Palestinian rights.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية

الإثنين 16 فبراير 2026



تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها الشديدين لقرار سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بتحويل أراضي في الضفة الغربية إلى ما يسمى "أملاك دولة" تابعة لسلطة الاحتلال، بما يمثل استمراراً للانتهاكات الصارخة لكافة القوانين… pic.twitter.com/K8J1eLrIMz — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) February 16, 2026

Qatar expressed similar concerns on Sunday, stating that the move forms part of policies aimed at depriving Palestinians of their land. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision risks escalating tensions and undermining stability in the region.

Doha called on the international community to act urgently to pressure Israel to halt the implementation of the measure and cautioned against the wider consequences of continued unilateral actions.

بيان | قطر تدين قرار الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بتحويل أراضي الضفة الغربية إلى ما يسمى "أملاك دولة”



الدوحة | 15 فبراير 2026



تدين دولة قطر قرار الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بتحويل أراضي الضفة الغربية إلى ما يسمى "أملاك دولة" تابعة لسلطات الاحتلال، وتعدّه امتداداً لمخططاته غير القانونية لسلب… pic.twitter.com/hpXt6eSAy3 — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) February 15, 2026

The Israeli government approved the proposal on Sunday, February 15. The plan, submitted by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defence Minister Yisrael Katz, would open the land registration process in the West Bank for the first time since 1967.

The measure allows for land settlement and registration procedures that could result in large areas being classified as state land, a step that may facilitate settlement expansion.

Earlier, on February 8, the Israeli Cabinet approved additional decisions aimed at expanding administrative powers in the West Bank. These include lifting secrecy around land records to make it easier for buyers to identify landowners and complete property transactions.